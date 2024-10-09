He Made His Stepmom Cry When He Announced That She’s Not His Mom In Front Of Her Family

Sadly, when this 16-year-old guy was only five, his mom passed away. Three years later, his dad married his stepmom, but he did speak to him and his 24-year-old sister about his dating life before tying the knot.

When his dad sat them down, he mentioned it was perfectly fine for him and his sister not to view their stepmom as a literal mom to them.

He remarked that if it made them uneasy, they didn’t even have to consider their stepmom as a mother figure at all.

His dad wrapped up the chat by asking them to please show their stepmom some respect and keep their hearts open to allow her to have some kind of a role in their lives.

He and his sister stood firming in not wishing to welcome their stepmom as a new kind of mom to them.

His dad put them at ease by stating that he would speak to their stepmom and fill her in on their feelings.

After the wedding, everything was fine, and his dad didn’t try to push his stepmom into the role he didn’t want her to fill.

“There were times she called us her kids, and she’d try to do some of the mom things like Mother’s Day activities, or sometimes we’d have stuff, a parent-kid sports day, and she’d want to go instead of dad since “most kids have their mom,” he explained.

“But dad would gently remind her that she wasn’t mom. My sister and stepmother had a really rocky and rough relationship, and they don’t speak much.”

