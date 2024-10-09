Her Best Friend’s Basically Wearing Underwear For Halloween, So She Asked Her To Pick A More Appropriate Costume For Trick-Or-Treating With Her Little Sister

Ever since this 21-year-old girl was 12, she’s been best friends with a girl named Ellie. While they’re besties, they’re polar opposites.

Ellie loves a good night out on the town and frequents clubs, but she prefers relaxing at home with her family or going out for brunch.

She doesn’t judge Ellie for being more outgoing. She knows they’re at an age where going out and having a good time is a priority for Ellie.

About two weeks ago or so, she and Ellie were chatting about what to do together for Halloween, and she said she’s going to take her 9-year-old sister trick-or-treating.

Ellie had previously made plans to go to a club with some other friends, but since Ellie would prefer to spend the holiday with her, Ellie agreed to go trick-or-treating, and then they could go to a club later together.

They discussed costume ideas briefly, and she teased Ellie to pick something that would be appropriate for trick-or-treating.

Yesterday, Ellie video-called her to show off her outfit, and her jaw hit the floor.

“I’ll try to describe it as well as possible: it’s a dark red latex miniskirt, a dark red latex top that’s kind of like a bra, and then the top and bottom are sort of tied together like there’s a few strips,” she explained.

Ellie is also wearing garters, and her outfit is hardly suitable to wear around little kids. It’s basically underwear.

