She Went On Two Amazing Dates With A Guy Who Said They Should Slow Down Since He’s Not Looking For Anything

Everyone dates for different reasons – some use it to meet a fun person for just a night, while others date with the intention of finding their soulmate. But to date for no reason at all is kind of weird because what’s the point then?

Two weeks ago, this 22-year-old girl met a 26-year-old guy on a dating app, and after speaking for two days, they moved their conversations off the app.

They talked about meaningful things, and a week after matching, they went out on their first date.

“It was a great date, in my opinion, and we found we have a lot of the same values, morals, goals, and expectations,” she explained.

“After the date, he texted and said he had a great time and would like to do another. So we set something up for a few days later.”

Things between them were getting pretty flirty to a level that made her feel a bit overwhelmed, so she conveyed to him that she would like to “slow down.”

She expressed wanting to make sure he really was invested in getting to know her instead of trying to simply hook up with her.

He was respectful and said it was no problem to take it slower. They then went out on their second date, which was amazing.

They learned more about one another, and when the date was over, she kissed him. It was quick and innocent on her end.

