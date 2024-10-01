He Made It Clear He Never Wanted Kids Since He’s A Carrier Of A Genetic Disease That His Brother Died From, But His Fiancée Believed She Could Change His Mind After They Got Married

After dating his 29-year-old fiancée for about three years, this 32-year-old guy finally proposed around five months ago. However, he knew that he never wanted children.

That’s because, when he was just 9 years old, his little brother tragically passed away from a rare and incurable genetic disease known as Canavan disease. His brother was only 6 at the time, and his entire life was spent “deteriorating.”

Once genetic testing was performed on his family, he also found out that both his parents are carriers, and he is as well.

Seeing what his brother went through and knowing that he’s a carrier of the disease made him decide never to have kids.

“I made this very clear to anyone I had a relationship with when it was time to discuss that, including having the conversation with my current fiancée multiple times,” he recalled.

“She seemed to be on the same page. We talked about possibly adopting in our future, but it began to be comfortable to plan a life without children.”

However, more recently, his soon-to-be in-laws have gotten involved, and they kept bringing up the idea of him and his fiancée starting a family following their wedding.

Since he didn’t speak about his brother often, his in-laws were unaware of how he died. Still, in light of the recent discussions surrounding him and his fiancée’s future, he told his in-laws that they never intended to have kids, and they were shocked.

Once he did that, though, he made a shocking realization about his fiancée. He found out that, all this time, she believed she could actually “change his mind” and get him to have a baby with her after they wed.

