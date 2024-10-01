He Stopped Paying Child Support After The Mother Of His Child Married A New Man, But Now That She’s Getting Divorced, She Expects Him To Start Pitching In Again, And He’s Refusing

When this man was in his freshman year of college, he hooked up with a girl and wound up getting her pregnant. At the time, they were not dating, and he wasn’t interested in quitting school to raise their child.

That’s why he didn’t want her to keep their baby, but she did it anyway.

“I also didn’t think it was mine because she was hooking up with other guys, and, to be fair, I was also hooking up with other girls,” he recalled.

Eventually, though, his concerns were squashed when he was confirmed to be the baby’s father. Then, he and the mother went their separate ways, and he continued paying her child support on a monthly basis for around eight years.

The reason why it stopped at the eight-year mark was that the mother actually got married to a different guy, and her new husband legally adopted their child. This ultimately ended his obligations and relieved him of needing to pay child support anymore.

“By that time, I was paying about $2,500 a month. Before she got married, we barely communicated, and afterward, we stopped altogether,” he explained.

So, he hadn’t heard anything from his kid’s mother until around one month ago, when he received a letter from her attorney claiming that he needed to begin paying child support again.

He doesn’t know exactly what happened in her marriage, but she is supposedly going through a divorce and obviously wants him to start pitching in again financially.

Yet, upon receiving the letter, he spoke to his own attorney and was assured that he was not legally obligated to submit any child support payments. His attorney even told him not to pay anything or else he could potentially restart his legal obligations.

