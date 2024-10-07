He Started A Savings Account For His Daughter That’s Over $8,000, But His Ex-Wife Thinks She’s Entitled To Half

When you were young, did your parents ever set aside the money you received as presents on special occasions and deposit it into a savings account for safekeeping?

Many people opt to open these accounts for their kids to get them started early, and this man is no different. He’s currently divorced and has a daughter with his ex-wife.

“And my family has always been good about sending gifts and money for birthdays and Christmas,” he said.

So, he opened up a joint savings account with his daughter, where he stores all her funds. This year, she made out especially great, too, since she received over $1,400 for her birthday alone.

He deposited all of that money into the account, as he had been since he opened it over three years ago.

“Which just so coincides around the time of my divorce,” he noted.

However, his ex-wife was never informed about the savings account, and when she recently found out about it, she was livid.

The beans were spilled this past weekend when his daughter told her mother about all the money she had stashed away. According to him, his daughter was just so proud of herself.

Well, his ex-wife didn’t view his daughter’s savings as a positive thing. Instead, she was furious and actually accused him of stealing money from her!

