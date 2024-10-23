He Threatened To Cut Off His Daughter’s $3,000 Monthly Allowance If She Drops Out Of College To Travel Around Europe

All along, this 51-year-old man has tried his hardest to do the best things for his 19-year-old daughter.

He’s paid for absolutely everything she could want or need over the years. He even bought her a brand-new car when she moved away for college.

He also gives his daughter a very generous allowance: $3,000 every month (on top of paying for her entire life).

He thinks he’s done a great job setting her up to be successful, considering everything he’s done and continues to do for her.

“Recently, though, we’ve been butting heads,” he explained. “She’s been going out partying a lot, skipping classes, and spending her money on expensive trips with her friends.”

“When I brought up my concerns, she completely brushed me off, telling me it’s her life, and she’s “an adult” now.”

He is no longer married to his daughter’s mom, but she recently contacted him to let him know that his daughter is going to be dropping out of college.

His daughter wants to travel through Europe with her friends for a whole year so that she can “find herself.”

As soon as his ex-wife told him this, he called up his daughter instantly to confront her about her future plans.

