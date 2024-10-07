He Told His Fiancée She Needs To Find A Therapist Because Their House Isn’t Haunted

Not everyone believes in ghosts, and this 28-year-old man is in that camp. He’s been with his 28-year-old fiancée named Lynn for five years, and he says their relationship is pretty amazing.

They have a lot of shared interests, but they do have some significant differences as well: mainly, Lynn is super spiritual and has encountered supernatural occurrences throughout her life.

As for him, he doesn’t buy any ghost stories, not even Lynn’s. A year ago, they moved into a new apartment together, and it’s stressing the two of them out.

“The people in the apartment building are pretty nice, but I do admit everybody there is a little strange,” he explained.

“They all go into each other’s apartments, have keys, hang out together. There are 6 units here. This apartment was made in the 1800s, so it’s an old Victorian house.”

“No doubt it has history, but the stuff that’s happened has been weird. But I don’t believe it’s due to supernatural things. I think it all can be explained.”

Lynn is convinced there are ghosts living among them, but he can come up with a valid reason for all of the strange things they are experiencing in their haunted house.

Let’s start with their pet cat, who refuses to enter their kitchen. After their cat went to the bathroom in the middle of the floor, their cat began to no longer want to be in that room.

So, while Lynn suspects ghosts are keeping their cat clear of the kitchen, he thinks it’s due to the accident.

