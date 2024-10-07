He Completely Hates His Son, Since He’s An Awful Person And Nothing Has Helped Fix Him

I couldn’t imagine trying so hard as a parent to raise a great human being only to wind up hating your child.

This man admits that he completely hates his son, and he doesn’t feel bad saying it since his son is an awful person.

Nothing he has done has helped to fix his son, and he wants to cut him out of his life forever. His son is currently 21-years-old, and he’s no good.

“I know this makes me sound like the worst father in the world, but I’m past the point of caring,” he explained.

His son showed signs early on of being not the greatest kid. His son really went out of his way to bully other children, and he even broke another child’s arm in third grade while on the playground.

This was no accident – his son intentionally hurt his classmate.

“The school had to get involved, and even then, he just didn’t care,” he added. “No remorse. No apology. I thought it was just a phase or something he’d grow out of, but it only got worse.”

When his son became a teen, he picked up a habit of stealing big-ticket items. A year ago, his son managed to gain access to his bank account and took all of his savings right out.

His son wasted those thousands of dollars on who even knows what. He only learned about this when his bank phoned him to alert him of activity they considered to be suspicious.

