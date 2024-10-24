Her Boyfriend Basically Had A Cozy Date Night With His Female Best Friend While She Was At Work

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s also 23, have been dating for three years now, and she has one main issue with their relationship: his 22-year-old female best friend.

Her boyfriend met his friend in college, and the pair now work together. So, her boyfriend often spends a lot of time with the girl, both on the clock and after their shifts.

“I was fine with it, but now, I feel left out and alone,” she admitted.

However, her boyfriend met his friend before they even started dating, which is why she didn’t read too much about their friendship in the beginning. Not to mention, her boyfriend’s friend already has a partner, so she knows she has nothing to worry about.

“But when I see them spend more time together and plan fun activities that we never do, I get very jealous,” she said.

She also doesn’t like how he and his friend get called each other’s “work wife” and “work husband” by their colleagues. That doesn’t sit right with her, and she’s argued with her boyfriend about it on various occasions.

Still, he simply doesn’t understand why it makes her so upset.

The real tipping point came this past weekend, too, when she worked a night shift and realized something felt off. Her boyfriend usually always texted her “goodnight,” but that evening, he didn’t.

At first, she figured he might’ve just fallen asleep. Then, she noticed his female best friend had posted a story on social media with two glasses of wine, lit candles, and a puzzle in the picture.

