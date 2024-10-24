Her Husband Has Been Cheating On Her For Years, So She Said His Mistress Needs To Cook Meals For Both Him And Their Children

This woman and her husband have kids together. Yet, she knows that he has been cheating on her with various women for years throughout their marriage.

That’s why she has completely “shut” herself off from him. They aren’t romantic whatsoever. Instead, she and her husband just parent their children, which she believes they do an “amazing job” at.

“Our kids love us, and that’s all that matters in the grand scheme of things,” she explained.

“I am not dating anyone. This isn’t an open relationship. Every time he cheats, he acts more remorseful, but I’ve come to terms that I can’t save him.”

Right now, her husband is seeing a woman named Cherry, who is supposedly a cook and baker. She’d previously gotten into a tiny “tussle” with Cherry, but for her, that incident was in the past. Sure, she doesn’t like her husband’s mistress, but she doesn’t hate the woman, either.

Anyway, just a few weeks ago, she caught her husband eating some food in his car, and she realized the meal had been given to him by Cherry. His mistress suddenly started sending him goodie bags of treats, and then it escalated into full-blown meals.

Once she realized that, she decided to tell her husband she was no longer going to cook for him. On top of that, she claimed that her husband needed to let Cherry cook food for their kids, too.

“I really put my foot down and did some petty things that I’m not proud of, but it worked,” she revealed.

“I told him if Cherry loves him, she will do it, but I’m done.”

