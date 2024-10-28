Her Husband’s Having An Emotional Affair With His Female Coworker, And She Thinks It’s Just As Bad As If He’d Physically Cheated On Her

This 41-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 43, have been married for 12 years now, and she always thought their marriage was solid.

Sure, they’ve had some ups and downs, particularly when her husband lost his job a couple of years ago, and they were forced to reel in their spending while raising their two children.

“We’ve also dealt with some health scares with our youngest, and that really tested us,” she recalled.

“But we got through it by supporting each other. Honestly, we’ve always been good at teamwork and facing challenges together.”

Despite that, she has recently started to notice some growing distance between her and her husband.

For instance, he’s suddenly begun spending a lot more time on his cell phone, especially at night, which is a red flag to her. They used to have an “unspoken rule” about not using devices during family time.

Now, though, her husband is constantly texting, regardless of if they’re eating dinner or trying to spend time together.

She noticed he was texting one female coworker quite a lot as well. He’d mentioned his coworker before since she’s part of his team, and she didn’t think much of it at the time.

However, their text conversations have become much more frequent and continue late at night, which set off alarm bells in her head.

