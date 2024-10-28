Her Mom Hates Her Fiancé For Being Short And Made A Joke About How They’ll Need To Buy A Step Stool For Their Wedding Day, So She’s Not Inviting Her Mom To Their Nuptials

This 35-year-old woman is engaged, and she thinks her fiancé, Mark, who’s 38, is an amazing guy. According to her, he’s funny and smart and treats her with the utmost respect and love.

The only issue her 60-year-old mother has with Mark is the fact that he’s five foot four.

“I love his height because that’s a part of him, but my mom never lets me forget this,” she explained.

“From the moment I started dating Mark, she’s made it clear that she disapproves of him because of his height.”

At the start of their relationship, she simply tried to brush off her mother’s remarks about how short Mark was. Yet, they’ve only gotten worse over time.

Her mom is constantly telling her that she could do “better” and deserves a man who is “taller and more masculine.” Then, during a family gathering one day, her mom even had the nerve to ask her how it felt being “the one who wears the pants” in her relationship.

“I was furious and embarrassed. We ended up fighting over it, and we didn’t talk for a week,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, when Mark popped the question, and they got engaged, she genuinely hoped her mom would just be excited for her. That’s unfortunately not what happened.

After she invited her mom over for dinner to celebrate their engagement, her mom actually spent the entire meal making fun of her fiancé. One specific comment really pushed her over the edge, too.

