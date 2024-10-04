Her Kids Are Pushing Her To Start Dating After Losing Her Husband, But She Never Wants To Move On

Not everyone believes in soulmates, but this 51-year-old woman does. Her husband was her soulmate, and he sadly passed away three years ago after his 50th birthday.

He had a heart defect, and he was born missing a valve. They were always aware that he could potentially pass away early, but when he did, she felt like she got hit by a bus.

Knowing that there was a risk of losing him didn’t make his loss easier. Her dream was to spend her entire life with her husband while being able to enjoy their golden years together.

She and her husband have a daughter and a son, who are now 20 and 18. Her kids absolutely grieved his loss, too, and her son was exceptionally close to her husband.

“I have been there for them to the best of my ability, but it has been difficult when I spend each moment feeling like I have a hole in my being as if I am missing the biggest and brightest part of me,” she explained.

“Our kids are my world. They have been my beacon of hope throughout this ordeal, and I don’t know where I would be without them.”

Her kids can tell she’s disoriented without her husband in her life, so they have been suggesting that she start dating again.

She knows they’re concerned about her and how lonely she is, but when she shuts them down and says she’s not going to do that, they keep pressing her to change her mind.

She can’t picture finding someone new, some replacement for her husband. Her kids keep insisting it’s alright if she wants to date again, but she feels that’s disrespectful to her husband. She honestly feels disgusted when considering that possibility.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.