He Sent His Cheating Ex A Romantic Bouquet, Pretending To Be Her Secret Partner, And Sabotaged Her New Relationship Since Her Boyfriend Believed She Was Having An Affair

This 44-year-old guy and his ex-girlfriend Lily, who’s 33, were together for nearly five years. But, during the last few months of their relationship, he noticed things were off when Lily suddenly began acting really distant.

Then, he finally uncovered why. Lily had been cheating on him with a handsome male coworker from her office named Matt, who was younger and taller than him.

For some context, he is only five foot three; meanwhile, Lily is five foot five, and Matt is six foot five.

So, when he confronted Lily about her affair, she didn’t deny her infidelity and apologized for hurting him. Yet she also claimed that she was simply attracted to taller guys and “couldn’t help it.”

“And she said she was bored with our relationship. That hit me hard, but I ended things and moved on. Well, I tried to, at least,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his emotions bubbled up again a few months after their split when he heard Lily and Matt were officially dating and had even moved in together.

He looked at their social media accounts and saw them both “flaunting” their perfect lives. Lily even made a video about the height difference between her and Matt, which she posted on TikTok and Instagram.

“The betrayal still stung, but I kept quiet and focused on my own life,” he explained.

“However, a part of me couldn’t let go of how she’d treated me and how she just moved on like I didn’t exist.”

