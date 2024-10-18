Here’s How You Can Train Your Dog To Be A Great Hiking Companion

Hiking in the fall is perfect for soaking up scenic views of changing foliage and enjoying the crisp autumn air. There’s arguably no better season for our furry friends to explore the great outdoors, either, as cooler temperatures lessen the risk of overheating.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to train your dog to hike alongside you, now is the time.

Certain breeds are naturally great hiking companions, but don’t let that deter you. Practically any pup can enjoy a nice hike if you tailor the terrain and distance to your own pet’s abilities.

To make sure you both stay safe, though, you will have to train your dog before hitting the trail: here’s how.

Training Your Dog To Hike With You

While there are some trails where unleashed dogs are allowed, most areas will require your furry friend to remain leashed at all times. That’s why nailing down loose leash walking as a skill is key for success.

It can be dangerous to bring your dog on a hike if they have a habit of pulling or dragging you down. You’ll want to teach your dog to keep pace as you stroll without any tugging on the leash, hence the name “loose leash walking.”

To work on this, start by walking your pet around either inside your home or in your backyard. Keep the environment quiet, and as your pup gets more confident and maintains pace, you can slowly add distractions.

A “low-level” distraction might be someone walking farther in the distance. Then, a higher level distraction may include another animal or person crossing your path.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.