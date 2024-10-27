He’s Not Splitting A $4,000 Vet Bill With His Girlfriend Since She’s The One Who Lost Their Dog And Caused The Pup To Get Hit By A Car

This 24-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who’s 23, have been dating for two years, and last year, they decided to adopt a dog named Charlie together.

Charlie means a ton to both of them, but he claims to take care of their pet the most.

“I walk him, feed him, take him to the vet, etc. My girlfriend loves him but isn’t as involved with his care, which I don’t totally mind,” he explained.

However, just last weekend, his girlfriend decided to take Charlie to the park by herself, which she rarely does, and the poor pup wound up getting seriously hurt.

According to him, his girlfriend is the kind of person who’s constantly on her phone. And when she was at the park with Charlie, it was no different.

So, while she was texting and supposedly “looked away for a second,” Charlie was able to slip out of his harness and get lost.

“Charlie has never slipped out of his harness before, at least that I’ve seen,” he noted.

Once his girlfriend realized the dog was missing, she then spent hours searching alone and didn’t call him until later on. He was really furious about that, too, since he would’ve dropped everything he was doing to help.

Thankfully, Charlie was eventually found by someone in their community, yet the pup had tragically gotten hit by a car. He and his girlfriend’s dog needed emergency surgery, and the bill came out to a whopping $4,000.

