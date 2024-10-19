He Dumped His Fiancée Since She Wouldn’t Sign A Prenup And Accused Him Of Valuing Money Over Their Relationship

This 34-year-old guy and his fiancée, who’s 31, have been dating for three years, and he only recently popped the question. But before they officially tied the knot, he wanted to get a prenup.

He has worked incredibly hard to build his own business, and now, he has a lot of substantial assets.

That’s why, prior to proposing, he told his fiancée that he’d want to get a prenup to protect himself in the event their relationship ever went south.

“She seemed understanding at the time, and I thought we were on the same page,” he recalled.

Well, once they became engaged and his fiancée was presented with a prenup, she refused to sign it. Suddenly, she felt the agreement signified that he didn’t trust her. She also believed it was insulting to ask her to sign something that implied their marriage may one day end.

“And she told me that marriage should be about trust and commitment, not legal documents,” he added.

In response to that, he swore the prenup was only precautionary and that he truly did trust her. Still, nothing he said could convince his fiancée, and this issue has sparked a ton of tension in their relationship.

“I love her, but I’ve seen too many friends go through messy divorces and lose everything they’ve worked for,” he reasoned.

This pushed him to tell his fiancée that if they didn’t get a prenup, he couldn’t move forward with marrying her.

