He Called Off His Wedding Since His Fiancée Wanted To Invite Her Ex And Shove How Great She’s Doing In The Guy’s Face

Most of us would probably never dream of inviting an ex to our wedding. It could be awkward and uncomfortable, and for obvious reasons, it’s pretty unnecessary.

So what if your partner still wanted to invite their ex to your nuptials anyway? Would you find that fishy?

This man is currently in the same boat. He and his fiancée are engaged, and while they were drawing up their guest list, she claimed that she wanted to invite her ex-boyfriend.

It caught him off guard, too, because, from what he’d heard, her ex was a major jerk.

“Who always put her down and told her that he was the best she could ever do,” he added.

That’s why he asked why she would ever want the guy attending their big day, and apparently, his fiancée was after revenge.

She admitted that she hoped to “shove it in his face” that she was doing wonderfully and had managed to find a partner who was “way better.”

Now, he did appreciate the complimentary side of her sentiment, but the idea still posed one very important question.

“Are you really so hung up on your ex that you’re gonna make our wedding about him?” he asked his fiancée.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.