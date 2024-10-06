His Fiancée Unexpectedly Left Him And Wrote A Goodbye Note Weeks Ago, But Now She Wants To Fix Their Relationship

This 33-year-old man set a wedding date with his 29-year-old fiancée for this upcoming January, and although all of his loved ones hated her, he adored her.

She was there with him when he had absolutely nothing and was a nobody. He could recognize her flaws, but he felt she was the one for him.

In their time spent together, he grew tired of not having enough money to really live a full life.

He desired a family, a nice house, and a serious career. He pictured being able to provide for his fiancée, so he worked hard over the last five years to set himself up for a job that could give them a beautiful future.

“But in doing so, I was there less for her,” he explained. “I was under a lot of pressure constantly and just begged her to hang on. I asked her to trust me.”

His fiancée started pulling back, speaking to more of her male friends, and chatting late into the night on the phone with these guys while he was fast asleep.

He did his best to fix their relationship, but she wasn’t interested. In his pursuit of a better life for them both, he lost his fiancée.

One day, when he came home six weeks ago, he was shocked to find that she had packed up all of her belongings, taken money out of their joint account, and written him a goodbye letter.

She didn’t even have the decency to dump him in person.

