Her Sister Had A Meltdown At Her Wedding Over The Fact She’s Still Single, And Now Her Parents Expect Her To Pay For Her Sister’s Therapy Sessions

This 29-year-old woman stressed, planned, and spent a lot of money preparing for her wedding, which she wanted to be the best day of her life.

She also asked her younger sister, who’s 25, to be her Maid of Honor. Yes, she knew that her sister had a “flair for drama,” but she figured everything would be fine. Unfortunately, she was totally wrong.

After she walked down the aisle and said “I do” at her nuptials recently, things seemed to be going smoothly. However, during the ceremony, her sister turned into a train wreck.

Her sister wound up getting absolutely wasted, falling all over, crying, and causing a scene.

“And my sister started ranting about how I ‘always get everything’ and how my wedding is just another example of me being the ‘golden child.’ In front of all my guests. Including my in-laws,” she recalled.

Then, the situation got even worse when her sister proceeded to grab a microphone and make a speech about all of her struggles. Her sister also claimed that her single status wasn’t fair now that she was happily married.

This whole spectacle obviously changed the entire vibe of her wedding. The event felt super awkward afterward, and all of her in-laws were downright shocked.

Some of her guests started to leave early, too.

“And I spent the rest of the night trying to put out fires instead of enjoying what was supposed to be our special day,” she detailed.

