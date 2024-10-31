His Girlfriend’s $13,000 In Credit Card Debt, And It’s Making Him Hesitate To Take The Next Step With Her

For a little under four years, this 32-year-old man has been with his 32-year-old girlfriend, and they currently live together.

Their relationship is filled with love, and they both want to purchase a home and then have children.

He makes $100,000 a year, and his girlfriend makes $67,000 annually. He has stock options and a decent amount of money in the bank, so his personal finances aren’t something he’s worried about.

Last year, his girlfriend revealed to him that she was approximately $9,000 in credit card debt. While she kind of let on to being in debt, he never knew about the full amount until then.

He was grateful that his girlfriend didn’t hide it from him and thought it wasn’t so bad that she couldn’t get out of it.

He helped his girlfriend get set up with a 0% interest balance transfer card so that way she could find relief from her crazy interest payments.

He reminded his girlfriend that she should be aggressive in paying down her credit card debt, and she reassured him that she was making those payments consistently.

For the last ten months, his girlfriend has announced that she’s been paying $1,000 every month.

So he thought she was almost out of debt, and that made him feel confident in “taking the next step” with her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.