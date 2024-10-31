His Coworker Asked Him To Be The Man Of Honor At Her Wedding, But They’re Not Close

This man works as a nurse and just spent the last two weeks out of office, since he was on vacation. One week before he went away, one of his female coworkers named C got engaged.

Everyone in their office congratulated C after she announced the news. Yesterday, he went back to work and was surprised when his best friend L and their boss K mentioned that C was trying to find him.

He asked what that was all about, but they had no idea. All they knew was that C was carrying a tiny bag around with her.

Minutes afterward, C approached him, asking about his vacation. Then C cut him off mid-sentence and stated that she had something incredibly important to ask him.

She passed the gift bag she was holding over to him and asked if he could be her Man of Honor at her wedding.

The issue is that he’s not close to C at all. They’re not even friends. He only started working with her six months ago, but didn’t know her before she got transferred to his department. He strictly views C as a coworker, and she’s not even someone he interacts with all that much.

He reminded C that she should probably ask her best female friend to hold such a special role, but she brushed him off and stated that her wedding was nontraditional.

“I looked over at L and K, who were both trying to keep from laughing,” he explained. “I again thanked her, congratulated her, and told her that I wasn’t interested in being part of her wedding party and that I would be happier being a guest in the audience.”

C’s entire attitude changed, and she freaked out on him, insisting he had to be a part of her wedding. C also said she didn’t get why he would decline the special role.

