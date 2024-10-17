His Wife Wrote Vile Things About Him In Her Diary, So He’s Worried She’s Only With Him Because He’s A Great Provider

This 39-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife have been married for a decade, but for the last six years, their relationship has been on the decline.

They have three children, and they basically are just roommates at this rate since they are so miserable together. They have separate bedrooms, barely communicate, and hardly spend time around one another.

“Part of the reason is her eating disorder, which takes priority over me and the kids,” he explained.

His wife spent two months doing inpatient treatment for that, was doing a partial hospitalization program for another two months, and is currently participating in a day treatment program.

While his wife was in the hospital, he found her diary, and he can’t say he views her as the woman he always thought he knew.

Honestly, he knows she’s a liar after he read all the vile things she wrote about him because she confessed to lying to his face.

“Currently, we are just about to start our third (and for me…a final attempt at marriage therapy),” he said.

“I feel completely deflated since reading her thoughts. They include horrible things about me, my mother, who I watched die from cancer, my family, etc.”

What his wife wrote is so cruel I’m not going to repeat the worst things, but she said that she no longer loves him and relied on her eating disorder to make her feel something in her life again.

