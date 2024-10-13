She Accused Her Husband Of Ruining Their Honeymoon By Secretly Inviting His Best Friend And His Friend’s Wife Along, Turning Their Vacation Into A Group Trip With No Romance

This woman and her husband just tied the knot and recently got back from their honeymoon. Yet, ever since they returned home, she’s been holding onto some resentment.

She’d obviously been looking forward to this trip for a long time, as it was their first big vacation as a married couple.

“It was supposed to be a romantic, once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it turned out to be anything but that for me,” she admitted.

That’s because, just a few weeks before her wedding, her husband began talking about how “fun” it would be to invite his best friend and his best friend’s wife along for part of their honeymoon.

She was not on board with that whatsoever and immediately told her husband that the idea made her uncomfortable. She simply wanted the trip to be about them, no one else.

Even so, her husband wouldn’t stop bringing it up, and he claimed having his friend and his friend’s wife there would make their vacation “more exciting” and “less boring.”

“I stuck to my guns and thought I had made it clear that it wasn’t happening,” she recalled.

Well, once they arrived at their destination, she realized she was wrong. Her husband’s best friend and his wife were just standing in the hotel lobby waiting for them.

It came out that her husband had secretly invited the couple behind her back, believing it was “no big deal” and saying they’d still get to have some alone time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.