Her Husband Just Confessed To Cheating On Her At The Beginning Of Their Marriage, And She Doesn’t Think She Can Forgive Him

This 34-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 36, tied the knot eight years ago, and she always thought their relationship was solid. Sure, they’d gone through their fair share of ups and downs, but she knew that was normal for all couples.

That’s why she never imagined her husband would cheat on her and keep such a huge secret for years. Sadly, she was wrong.

The truth finally came out a couple of weeks ago. They’d apparently gotten into a heated argument about something unrelated, and out of nowhere, her husband confessed to cheating on her at the start of their marriage.

“I was in complete shock, especially since I always believed we were completely honest with each other,” she recalled.

She learned the infidelity took place when they were married for just one year, and her husband swore it was a mistake. He’s supposedly regretted it ever since and claimed he didn’t tell her because he knew it would break her heart.

During their fight, though, he realized that he needed to be totally honest with her in order for their relationship to move forward.

“The problem is, I don’t know if I can move forward knowing he hid this from me for so many years,” she admitted.

She can’t look at her husband the same anymore. All she can think about is what he did and how he acted as if everything was fine for so long.

So, while he wants her to forgive him, she genuinely doesn’t know if that’s possible.

