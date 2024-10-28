She Canceled Her Wedding After Her Fiancé Accepted A Job In Another State And Signed A Lease For A New Apartment Without Even Consulting Her First

This 28-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 32, have been together for six years. Throughout their relationship, they also talked about the possibility of moving to a new city one day, yet they both wanted to make that decision together when the time was right.

Well, just last week, she learned her fiancé had accepted a job in another state behind her back. The worst part? He didn’t even tell her the news. Instead, she found out from a mutual friend!

“Not only that, but he had already signed a lease for an apartment without ever mentioning it to me. I was completely blindsided,” she recalled.

She obviously confronted her fiancé about this, too, and he acted as if it wasn’t a big deal at all. He supposedly thought she’d be “fine” with moving away after their wedding.

She couldn’t understand how her fiancé had made such a major life change without talking to her first. However, her fiancé claimed he just didn’t want to “stress her out” before their nuptials.

While he might’ve viewed that as kind, his excuse only made her feel more ignored and like her opinion didn’t matter whatsoever.

“This wasn’t just about a new job. It felt like a complete betrayal of trust,” she explained.

“I had always believed we were a team, making big decisions together, but now, I was questioning everything.”

In the end, she even wound up putting their wedding on hold. She simply needed some more time to figure out whether she could marry someone who was able to make massive choices without consulting her.

