She’s Worried That Her Husband Is Living A Double Life In Austin After He Sent Her A Text That Looks Like He Meant It For Another Woman

Every single week, this 38-year-old woman’s 37-year-old husband travels from their home in Houston to Austin for work.

She’s currently six months pregnant, and while she used to constantly accompany her husband on his trips, he began making up reasons for her to stay at their house.

He would say things like it would be “best” for her not to come and how he was too preoccupied with work for her to tag along.

“His company got him an apartment there,” she explained. “Tonight, he was out at a pizza restaurant/brewery, and he had to go to work to meet some people from the night shift for a quick meeting.”

“As he was leaving the brewery, I received a text that said, ‘Meet me at my apartment after my meeting,’ and I, of course, freaked out and called him, and he said it was a mistake and that he had one too many beers and meant to text me – I’ll call you when I get to the apartment after my meeting.”

Initially, he said he sent that strange message just to mess with her head, but then her husband backtracked and maintained he was missing her and meant to type out he wished she could be there at his apartment when his meeting was over.

Not buying his story, she ordered her husband to tell the truth about who he was texting, but he said it was nobody.

She requested that he turn over his call logs as evidence to prove to her that he was not sending messages to another woman.

They both have the same cell phone carrier, but her husband is the only manager of their account, so she has no access to the logs.

