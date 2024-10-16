She Paid For Her Boyfriend To Go To Med School, And He Cheated On Her With A Teenager He’s Been Tutoring

For years, this woman has financially supported her boyfriend. She even paid for him to go to medical school and was there to be his cheerleader, even though his own mom and dad said he wasn’t intelligent enough to be a doctor.

She made sure to cook him homemade meals, make sure their apartment was clean, and paid for all their expenses. She worked at a nearby pharmacy while doing all of this, which was a lot to have on her plate.

“My family is well-off so they gave me the blessing to invest in his future,” she explained. “We all stupidly assumed he’d be my future husband.”

She started dating her boyfriend in 2015, and they have been together ever since, save a handful of weeks.

“I loved him, y’all. [The] male loneliness epidemic is something this guy couldn’t even DREAM of. He was a KING,” she said.

“And no, he never paid rent at my place. I coddled him because being a future doctor seemed exhausting.”

Clearly, her boyfriend’s schedule hasn’t been as packed as she anticipated because he found the time to cheat on her with a teenager he’s been tutoring.

She went on social media and found this girl’s parents, and she’s debating whether or not to tell them what’s been going on.

So, while she’s devastated that her boyfriend repaid her kindness by finding someone new, she can hold her head high, knowing she did everything in her power to make him feel loved and supported.

