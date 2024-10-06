She Realized Her Husband Had Been Taking Pictures Of Women At The Grocery Store And Keeping Them In A Locked Folder On His Phone For Two Years

This 37-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 42, have been married for 14 years, and they have four children, two of whom are adopted.

She’s also been a stay-at-home mom for the past five years. But around one month ago, her entire view of her husband changed.

It all began when she was on his cell phone. To be clear, they each had access to each other’s phones, so this wasn’t a big deal.

Anyway, while she was on the device, she realized that her husband had a “locked” folder. Then, once he noticed she’d found out about the folder, he immediately snatched his phone away from her and tried to walk out the door.

Before he could leave, though, she stopped her husband and made it clear that if he deleted anything suspicious instead of coming clean about what was in the folder, she’d never be able to forgive him.

“I found him about 10 minutes later towards the back of our property, hiding and deleting,” she revealed.

She was furious, too, and started screaming at her husband to show her what he was hiding. Well, once he did, she was shell-shocked.

She discovered that her husband had both pictures and videos of women either walking around at grocery stores or standing in line to pay. He’d also been taking these photos as far back as two years ago and as recently as one week ago.

The folder obviously disturbed her, especially since none of these women ever consented to being photographed.

