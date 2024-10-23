She Thinks She Looked Like A Mess On Her Wedding Day, And Her Wedding Photos Are Making Her Cringe

Every bride wants to feel stunning on their wedding day. All eyes are on you, after all, and you’re in the spotlight.

This poor woman feels terribly vain to admit this, but she thinks she looked like such a mess on her wedding day that it’s keeping her up all night thinking about it.

Her wedding itself was incredible, and it was only made better because all of her favorite people on this planet were in attendance.

“I’m usually a pretty confident person and happy with the way I look, but my appearance felt like such a disaster when I look back at photos,” she explained.

“I want to kick myself for not realizing on the day of that it wasn’t the right vibe for me or not trying the full look on/taking photos in advance to realize that it didn’t look great altogether.”

Let’s start with her sort of custom wedding dress, which she thinks looks like a bad dream. One of her family friends made it, and it was a rip-off.

She told her friend the budget for her dress, and her friend quoted her a number a little above that. Her friend went on to use the incorrect fabric, which resulted in her dress looking incredibly cheap.

Meanwhile, the dress cost more than the other ones she tried on in stores, which were absolutely lovely. Throughout the process of making her wedding dress, her friend wouldn’t reply to her and would act inconsiderately.

In the end, her mom and dad told her she had to pay for the dress, or it would be humiliating for them.

