She Won’t Donate Her Kidney To Her Dying Brother Since He Constantly Bullied Her Throughout Their Childhood And Never Once Apologized

This 27-year-old woman and her older brother Jake, who’s 30, have never had a great relationship. While they were kids, her parents forever favored Jake.

“He was good at sports, popular, and got all the attention from my parents,” she recalled.

Yet, to her, he was a complete bully. Her brother would constantly tease her, call her names, and sometimes, he even hit her.

Her parents never took his behavior seriously, either, and always wrote it off, saying, “That’s just how brothers are.”

So, when she eventually moved out and left for college, she decided to stop talking to her brother as much as possible. She wanted to move on and forge her own path, free of all the drama.

But now that she is finally independent, her family has turned to her to help save Jake’s life.

She recently found out that Jake is very sick with a kidney issue and will apparently need a kidney transplant to survive.

“I am sad, shocked, stressed, and confused,” she said.

Her parents reached out to tell her the news a few weeks ago, and they also asked if she’d be willing to undergo testing. That way, she could determine whether she’s a match and able to donate one of her kidneys.

