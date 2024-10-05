He’s Not Lending His Brother Any Money For College Because He Had To Work And Put Himself Through School Alone

Picture this: you chose to pursue higher education but had to grind and make ends meet completely alone, as your family couldn’t provide any financial support.

Then, when it came time for your younger sibling to head off to college, your family felt they were suddenly entitled to your help. What would you do?

This guy is 30 years old and currently grappling with the very same situation.

Back when he was in college, he worked extremely hard to put himself through school. His family was not well-off, so he had to enter the workforce right out of high school to fund his future.

“It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved,” he said.

However, his younger brother, who’s 21, is only just starting college and doesn’t want to go through the same struggles he did.

That’s why he was recently asked to lend his brother a significant chunk of change to cover his expenses at school.

His brother claimed that he didn’t want to work and study at the same time because it would be “too stressful.” Quite frankly, though, he feels his brother needs to figure it out on his own.

“My brother has always had a more laid-back attitude towards work, and I feel like he hasn’t done enough to deserve that money, especially since it’s not a small loan,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.