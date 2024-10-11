She Wouldn’t Cover A Coworker’s Shift And Basically Got Called Lazy Because She Doesn’t Have Kids

This 28-year-old woman currently works full-time in retail, and her job can be quite exhausting. Aside from that, her personal life is pretty busy, too.

She’s constantly trying to balance taking care of herself, maintaining her apartment, socializing, and enjoying her hobbies.

“You know, normal adult stuff. I don’t have kids, but that doesn’t mean I’m lounging around with endless free time,” she said.

However, she has a coworker named Sarah who recently insulted her lifestyle, insinuating that since she was child-free, she was lazy.

For some context, Sarah is 32 years old and has two young children. Her coworker is also constantly asking others to cover her shifts.

She understands that it’s hard being a parent and that sometimes unavoidable things come up. So, she has covered Sarah’s shifts numerous times over the last year.

“I did it out of kindness because I get that life can be unpredictable, and I wanted to help her out,” she explained.

“But I’ve started to notice that I’m one of the only ones she asks to help cover her shifts. It’s like she expects me to do it just because I don’t have the same responsibilities as her.”

Well, just last week, it happened again. Apparently, Sarah’s child had a school event, and she was asked to cover a shift.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.