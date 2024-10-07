She’s Calling Out How Some Women Are Taking The Office Siren Trend To An Extreme, Setting A Bad Example For Impressionable Younger Corporate Girls

The office siren trend began making the rounds on TikTok late last year, and it’s all about bringing that femme fatale essence to corporate culture.

If you’ve ever worked in corporate America, you know all too well what an office dress code looks like.

You’re not supposed to dress in a suggestive way; you’re supposed to look professionally put together.

The office siren trend centers on being steamy, mysterious, and eye-candy-worthy. It’s all about wearing form-fitting pieces like pencil skirts or button-down shirts that skim along your curves.

Think: anything that accentuates an hourglass figure.

This certainly can fly in watered-down levels in some corporate environments, but not others, and of course, every company is different in how they expect you to dress.

While that’s the gist of the trend, it has been taken to extremes. There are some women online who have been sharing videos of outfits that leave you wondering where they work that their choices would be welcomed.

TikToker Ash, who goes by @helloimashy, echoes that sentiment. She posted a video recently calling out those office sirens who are going way past toeing the line of acceptable workplace attire.

She hilariously captioned her video, “Call me a hater; I’m just trying to make sure you don’t end up in HR.”

