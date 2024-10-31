She’s Excluding Her Cousin’s Kids From Her Halloween Party Since They Ruined Last Year’s Celebration By Throwing Tantrums And Pushing People To Leave Early

Last Halloween, this 21-year-old woman decided to host a party at her house, but the guest list included a mix of adults and children. That’s because her 32-year-old cousin, Jenna, insisted on bringing her two kids, who were 9 and 6-years-old.

She had tried telling Jenna that the event was going to be mostly adults. However, her cousin wouldn’t budge, so the children attended anyway.

Her Halloween party turned into a total disaster, too. The kids were running rampant throughout the entire evening, knocking things over and messing with her decorations. They even broke a few of her items.

Then, the 9-year-old dumped candy all over the floor since they didn’t like their costume, and the 6-year-old threw a tantrum after losing a game.

“It was chaos. Several people left early because the vibe was just off with all the kid drama, and I didn’t enjoy the party I had spent weeks planning,” she said.

So, since she is throwing another party this Halloween, she made it clear that the celebration was adults-only. In fact, she even included an age range of “18+” on the invitations.

Despite that, Jenna still reached out a couple of days ago, asking to bring the kids again. Her cousin claimed they had a ton of fun last year and would behave better this time around.

She didn’t care about that and flat-out told Jenna no. She pointed out how last year was extremely stressful for her, and she wanted to enjoy this year’s party with just adults.

Rather than understanding that, her cousin was furious and accused her of being mean by excluding the children. She even got told that it wasn’t fair to punish them for “being kids.”

