She Doesn’t Want To Sell Her Late Husband’s Wedding Ring, Even Though Her Daughter Was Diagnosed With A Rare Autoimmune Disease, And The Funds Could Help Pay For Her Treatments

Almost two years ago, this 27-year-old woman tragically lost her husband, Eric, in a car accident.

They were high school sweethearts who tied the knot young, and he meant everything to her. She and Eric also had a daughter, Lily, who’s now 5-years-old, and Lily was the light of his life.

“Losing him so suddenly felt like my entire world shattered. He was my rock, my best friend, and since then, it’s been me just trying to keep everything together for Lily,” she said.

Following his death, she held onto some of his belongings, including a hoodie he used to wear, some letters, and his wedding ring. According to her, the ring is particularly special since it’s a family heirloom that’s been passed down through Eric’s family for generations.

On top of that, the plan was to give Lily the ring one day.

“Eric always talked about giving it to her on a special day, and now, it’s the one piece of him that’s still here with us, a link to the life we had and the father she lost,” she explained.

But, ever since Lily was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease a few months ago, she’s been torn about whether to sell the ring.

For some context, her daughter has been receiving treatments, which are thankfully working. However, they are extremely expensive, and even with insurance, she’s dealing with countless bills piling up.

She’s currently working two part-time jobs to make ends meet. Plus, she’s already sold basically everything of value in her home to keep up with the medical payments.

