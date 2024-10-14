She’s Not Attending Her Cousin’s Wedding Because Her Cousin Flirted With Her Husband And Asked If He’d Ever Thought About Them Together

This 33-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 35, have been married for five years, and she views him as her “rock.” He’s loving, honest, and loyal, which is everything you want in a partner.

So, after her husband revealed that her cousin Emma, who’s 28, flirted with him at a family gathering a few months ago, she believed him and was disgusted.

For some context, she and Emma were practically like sisters growing up. But that didn’t stop Emma from making some inappropriate moves on her husband at that family event.

Her cousin was supposedly “flirting hard,” touching her husband’s arm and complimenting him a ton. Eventually, Emma even asked her husband if he’d ever thought about them “together.”

“I was in shock. He immediately shut her down but told me because he didn’t want there to be any secrets between us,” she recalled.

“And I believe him 100%. He’s never given me any reason not to.”

That’s why, the day after the get-together, she quickly confronted her cousin. Yet, Emma claimed to be simply “joking around” and accused her of overreacting.

She, on the other hand, knows that her husband wouldn’t have just lied about something so serious. Emma’s behavior also left her really shaken, and ever since, she’s opted to keep her distance from her cousin.

This became a huge problem more recently, as Emma is set to tie the knot in just a few weeks, and of course, all of her relatives are looking forward to the big day. She was also invited to the nuptials despite what happened months ago. Even so, she has no interest in attending.

