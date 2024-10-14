She Faked Getting Sick To End A Second Date With A Guy, But She Feels Guilty Since He Flew To New York City Just To See Her Again

This woman from New York City met a man at a bar a few months ago who happened to live around three hours away by train. He wound up asking her out, and their first date set a very high bar.

“He took me to a Michelin star dinner for our first date, was a gentleman, and we got along really well,” she recalled.

Then, due to the distance between them, as well as their busy schedules, they went a couple of months without meeting up again. Yet, when it came time for their second date, the guy went above and beyond.

He actually flew into the city for one evening just to see her and rented out a hotel room. They went to dinner again, too, and the whole time, he was being nothing but kind and gentlemanly.

“But for some reason, I just wasn’t feeling it anymore,” she admitted.

She also claimed that she was a “coward” who was simply too nervous to tell the guy the truth. That’s why, as the night was wrapping up, she lied to his face.

She told her date that she wasn’t feeling well in order to get out of going back to his hotel room. Thankfully, he took it very well.

“He escorted me home and was really kind about it all,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she can’t help but feel guilty. She knew that it was best not to go any further with someone she wasn’t interested in. On the other hand, though, she realizes that the guy traveled all the way to Manhattan just to see her, and she feels like she dealt with the situation immaturely.

