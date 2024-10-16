She’s Overheard Her Daughter’s Boyfriend Calling Her Daughter Fat At Least 11 Different Times, And It’s Making Her Concerned

This 48-year-old woman is currently married, and she and her husband, George, who’s 52, have two daughters. Their eldest, Mia, is 23, and their youngest, Betsy, is 20.

Both Mia and Betsy still live with her, so ever since Mia got a boyfriend named Ben back in January, she’s been able to observe parts of their relationship up close.

She didn’t actually meet Ben, who’s 23, until March. And over time, she’s seen some behavior that she really does not like.

More specifically, between March and now, she’s actually heard Ben call her daughter Mia “fat” on at least 11 different occasions.

She clarified that she is a “big” woman, as are her daughters. Meanwhile, both Ben and her own husband, George, are on the thinner side. However, her husband doesn’t say things like that.

“George has never called me fat, as far as I am aware,” she noted.

She’s noticed that Ben doesn’t discuss Mia’s weight when they’re all together, either. Instead, he only calls her fat whenever they are just speaking one-on-one.

“And I do give them privacy, so he must be calling Mia fat so many times that I keep managing to overhear it that many times,” she revealed.

This really rubbed her the wrong way and made her concerned, which is why she tried to talk to Mia in a subtle way. She asked if Ben had told her that he loved her yet, and her daughter said “yes” with a huge smile on her face.

