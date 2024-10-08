She’s Pregnant And Works Nights, Yet Her Husband Still Expects Her To Wait Until He Gets Home To Eat Dinner Together

Many couples strongly value the tradition of having dinner together every single night. These are typically partners who have to spend hours apart each day for work and need quality time together.

Yet, one woman recently upset her husband because she continued to eat dinner without him before he returned home from work.

She and her husband are in their 20s and have been married for a year. They’re also expecting their first child and are very excited to have a family.

Over the last year, they’ve been working very different hours, as he has a standard nine-to-five job, and she works nighttime hours at her bakery from 3:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Due to this, I am obviously always home before my husband and do a lot more cooking and cleaning in our house because I have the time to do so,” she explained.

“That said, sometimes when my husband doesn’t leave work until 5:30 p.m. and then has a 30-minute commute that is inevitably made longer because of after-work traffic. He doesn’t arrive home until 6:30 p.m., so I usually eat dinner myself and wait around for him.”

She’s been having to eat without her husband much more often since she’s pregnant and feels starving most of the day. However, this annoyed her husband, and he asked her to start waiting for him so they could eat together.

She told her husband that she didn’t want to have to wait until 6:30 p.m. every night, so if he could manage to get back earlier, then she’d wait, and he claimed he would.

After a few nights of trying to dine together, there was a lot of trial and error. There were a couple of evenings when her husband left her waiting, and she grew increasingly annoyed. She texted him that she wouldn’t be able to wait up anymore, and sure enough, the following day, her husband showed up at home at a decent time.

