She’s Starting To Resent Her Boyfriend Because He Hasn’t Proposed, Yet They’re Buying A Home Together And Trying To Start A Family

Many of us have a vision of our future, and it tends to follow a specific timeline. For instance, if you hope to have a family one day, you probably want to tie the knot and get your own home first.

But what if your long-term partner was on board with starting a life together, just without the ring? Would you be down or not?

This 25-year-old woman isn’t. She and her boyfriend, who’s 26, have been dating for five years, and he still hasn’t proposed despite things getting serious.

They’ve already lived together at his parent’s house for three years and are currently in the process of buying a home. On top of that, they are actively trying to have a baby.

Yet, her boyfriend has hesitated to pop the question, and she’s tried talking to him about it multiple times.

“He wants to wait until we’re stable and have the house all settled down,” she explained.

What doesn’t make sense to her, though, is how her boyfriend is perfectly fine blowing his money on useless things. However, for something that truly matters, like marriage, he makes excuses.

“In my eyes, an engagement is an act of love, and it’s a commitment to a person. And it’s something I’ve always wanted in life,” she said.

That’s why she is actually starting to become pretty depressed and resent her boyfriend for their situation.

