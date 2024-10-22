She’s Worried That Her 35-Year-Old Husband Wants To Retire Right Now Since He Hates Working

This 33-year-old woman has spent the last ten years married to her 35-year-old husband, and they both make a lot of money in their respective careers.

Her husband brings in about $150,000 a year, and he also has investment properties and other assets. She earns $400,000 a year, but she doesn’t have as many assets or investments as he does.

She and her husband have no children, no debt, and keep their finances completely separate from one another.

“He hates working. He has worked very hard to become financially independent, and I love him, and I am proud of him for that,” she explained.

“Through his investments, he figures he can draw about $50k annually on interest if he retires now, not including his 401k, which we won’t touch for many years. He has done all the planning and budgeting, and I would in no way have to subsidize anything if he chooses to retire.”

“We have already discussed that if we have children, I am more than willing to subsidize that since he would be primarily [the] caregiver, but we are both ambivalent about children and not actively trying.”

While she wants to support her husband’s dream of retiring early, she just can’t get behind it. It makes her wildly uneasy that her husband wants to stop working right now.

She doesn’t get why she’s having these feelings, which she wants to keep from her husband. Her husband’s desire to quit won’t negatively impact her own life.

She makes so much money that she can fund any emergencies or problems that come up, and her husband has a huge nest egg to help with future issues that arise.

