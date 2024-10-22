He’s Concerned That His Wife Believes Their Newborn Is A Reincarnation Of Their Late Daughter

Several years ago, this 32-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife sadly lost their little girl in a terrible accident.

It was an unimaginable loss for them, and he and his wife then turned to therapy to help them deal with their grief.

He and his wife have been doing a lot better with their loss, but they recently welcomed a newborn baby girl, and he’s afraid this has made his wife relapse.

“It’s affecting our marriage. She thinks our baby is our late daughter reincarnated. We waited a long time to try again for a second child,” he explained.

“Heck, we even moved houses and states so we wouldn’t have to see her room or where the accident occurred anymore.”

“As soon as we found out we were having another girl, my wife asked if we could make her middle name the name of our firstborn to honor her. I thought it was a sweet tribute, so I agreed.”

Right after his wife gave birth, she began talking about how much their newborn looks exactly like their late daughter. He doesn’t think that they look similar at all, but that’s beside the point.

One evening, he stepped out of the house for a couple of minutes to pick up dinner for himself and his wife.

When he returned home, his wife was in their garden, rocking their baby and singing a song to her. His wife changed the words and was using their deceased daughter’s name.

