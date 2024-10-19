These 5-Ingredient Jalapeño Cheddar Bagels Are The Perfect Simple Breakfast To Spice Up Your Day

Do you like to start your mornings with bagels for an easy, mess-free, and delicious breakfast? They also give you the energy to power through work and tackle your to-do list.

Bagels come in a wide variety of flavors, including the typical plain, sweet, and savory. But what about spicy?

Upgrade your bagel game with these five-ingredient jalapeño cheddar bagels by TikToker Meredith Munoz (@mersgoodeats). So far, her video has garnered 2.9 million views.

These bagels will add some much-needed spice to your day, giving a kick to your taste buds. Every bite will be filled with a burst of sharp cheddar and fiery jalapeño. They can also be enjoyed anytime you need a flavorful, high-protein snack.

Making bagels sounds like a task reserved for seasoned bakers, but it isn’t necessary to have expert skills or to own any fancy equipment.

You don’t even need to go out for a bagel run. All that’s required is a few basic tools and five ingredients at home!

So, let’s get baking! You won’t believe how easy these jalapeño cheddar bagels are to make. Here’s the super simple recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 seeded and diced jalapeño

1/2 cup of cheddar cheese

