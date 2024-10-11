This King Suffered A Psychotic Break In 1392 And Thought He Was Made Of Glass, Staying Still For Hours To Prevent Himself From Cracking

Can you imagine believing you’re made of glass and could shatter at any given moment? It sounds very bizarre—almost comical. But it was a very real issue that was relatively common back in the day.

Centuries ago, several royals experienced the “glass delusion,” a psychiatric phenomenon that caused them to think they were as fragile as glass and more breakable than a mirror.

One of the first recorded patients to suffer from the delusion was King Charles VI of late medieval France. He was also one of the most notable victims of the delusion.

King Charles VI lived from 1368 to 1422. He rose to the throne at the age of 11, taking over from his corrupt regents. He cultivated a positive reputation for himself and became known as “Charles the beloved.”

But in 1392, he suffered a psychotic break. For the rest of his life, he experienced occasional violent episodes and periods of confusion.

One time, he became startled after a page boy dropped a lance. The loud noise triggered him to slash his sword around blindly. He managed to kill five of his own knights before he was restrained.

In another instance, he refused to bathe for five months in 1405. His physician forced him to bathe because he was covered in lice and infected sores.

Sometimes, he would even fail to recognize his wife and children and dash about the palace in a frenzied state. People thought the king had gone mad, but he likely had schizophrenia.

At times, Charles allegedly believed his body was made of glass. He would stay still for hours and wrap himself in thick blankets to prevent himself from cracking.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.