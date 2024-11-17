64 Endangered African Penguins Passed Away After Being Stung By Honeybees

In an unfortunate incident, dozens of endangered African penguins were killed in South Africa after being stung multiple times by Cape honeybees. A total of 64 penguins died.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, rangers from the South African National Parks organization (SANParks) discovered 63 of the 64 dead penguins from the Boulders breeding colony near Cape Town in Table Mountain National Park.

African penguins (Spheniscus demersus) are a protected species in South Africa. They are listed as endangered on the IUCN’s Red List. Around 42,000 mature individuals exist today.

“The deaths occurred suddenly sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning,” said SANParks. “No external physical injuries were observed on any of the birds.”

The dead birds were moved to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB). Necropsies were conducted on their bodies to determine why so many of them died.

“After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins’ eyes,” said David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian at SANCCOB. “There were also dead bees on the scene.”

The next morning, another dead penguin with stings around its eyes was found on a nearby beach. It also died from the initial bee attack.

Experts believed that a swarm of Cape honeybees (Apis mellifera capensis) attacked the penguins. However, it is unclear why the bees attacked the penguins or why they targeted the area around the birds’ eyes.

Such an occurrence is extremely rare. The penguins may have disturbed the bees’ nest, which led to the attack. The bees would have perceived the birds as a threat to their food supplies of honey and larvae.

