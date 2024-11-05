It Can Be Hard To Realize Our Relationship Isn’t That Healthy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Sometimes, when we’ve fallen deep into a relationship that isn’t as healthy as we thought, it can be really hard to come to our senses.

Many people have stayed in relationships that fail to serve them because they slowly lowered their standards over time and got to the point where they can’t see for themselves how toxic the relationship is.

Here Are 5 Signs You Need To Raise Your Standards In A Relationship

Whether you’re in a relationship that seems to be going nowhere or want to keep yourself in check as you start to fall for someone, here are some signs that you need to raise your relationship standards.

You’re Beginning To Miss Being Single

This is one of the biggest red flags in a relationship, as it means you’re starting to feel emotionally disconnected from your partner.

This is most likely because you’re not getting what you want or need out of your relationship anymore, and it’s a big indicator that you need to start seeking out people who care about where you want to be in life.

You Cater To Their Needs More Than They Cater To Yours

Look back on the last few months of your relationship and try to identify the last time your partner did something meaningful for you.

Then, think about all the times you helped them out. If your partner isn’t reciprocating all of the things you’re willing to do for them, your standards should be raised. You deserve to be with someone who prioritizes you as much as you prioritize them.

You’ve Been Feeling Frustrated With Them

If you’re starting to resent your partner or feel angry with them more than you feel love for them, that’s not cool.

Why would you want to be with someone who’s constantly disappointing you? Address those feelings quickly and figure out what you can do to move on to a happier place.

You Have To Beg Them For Support

Being in a healthy relationship with someone means being unafraid to ask them for help when you need it. Not only that, but an ideal partner is someone who checks in with you enough to know whether or not you need help.

If you’ve developed anxiety around seeking support from your partner, you have standards that must be raised.

You Can’t Be Yourself Around Them

Few things are more disappointing and exhausting than hiding your true personality from someone you’re dating or in a relationship with.

When you’re in a serious relationship, you should be able to let go and be yourself. Why torture yourself by having to pretend to be someone you’re not?

If These Signs Apply To You, It’s Time To Reevaluate

If some of these signs apply to where you are in your current relationship, it is time to reevaluate what you want from your partner or future partners and raise those standards.

You deserve love and respect and shouldn’t have to give more than you get!