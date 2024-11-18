Elephants Use Hoses To Play Pranks On Each Other And Clean Themselves

Elephants boast a level of intelligence that makes them some of the sharpest thinkers in the animal kingdom. They have incredible memory, complex social lives, and the ability to peel bananas.

Now, scientists have added another skill to the list. These brainy, brilliant creatures can use hoses to clean themselves and play pranks on each other.

Researchers noticed a 54-year-old Asian elephant named Mary at the Berlin Zoo using her trunk to manipulate a hose in various ways for different purposes.

They were surprised to see her showering herself with water. She even used a lasso-like motion to make the water reach her back. Additionally, she adjusted her grip on the hose and raised one of her back legs to spray it down.

The research team then gave Mary hoses of different sizes to see how she would react. She seemed to favor the zoo’s standard-sized hose. The smaller and larger hoses were likely more difficult to grab and maneuver.

“Mary is the queen of showering,” said Michael Brecht, a co-author of the study and a computational neuroscientist at Humboldt University in Berlin.

Another Asian elephant, 12-year-old Anchali, demonstrated an understanding of how to use the hose to pull pranks. When Mary was showering herself, Anchali would often squeeze or stand on the hose to interrupt the flow of water.

Anchali may have been intentionally trying to spoil Mary’s shower time. The younger elephant also developed a new behavior, which has been referred to as a trunk stand. It involves leaning into her trunk to flatten the hose.

She may have just been playing harmless tricks, but it’s possible that her actions were spiteful because Mary was aggressive toward Anchali on occasion.

