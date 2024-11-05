He Exposed His Brother-In-Law For Cheating On His Pregnant Sister-In-Law, But His Wife Is Furious That He Went Behind Her Back Since She Didn’t Want To Ruin Their Marriage

This 27-year-old man and his wife, who’s 26, have been married for three years. But just a few weeks ago, he discovered his wife’s sister was being cheated on, and after he told his wife the shocking news, she surprisingly didn’t want to expose her sister’s husband for being unfaithful.

For some context, his sister-in-law is 30-years-old and pregnant; meanwhile, her husband is 31. He’s always had a close relationship with his sister-in-law, too, yet his wife can’t say the same.

“My wife and her sister didn’t get along as much as you would expect from siblings. It wasn’t just normal sibling rivalry, but constant fights and arguments,” he detailed.

Then, three weeks ago, he went out to dinner with his friends and saw his brother-in-law at the same restaurant, eating with another woman. He didn’t think much of it, either, until he later saw his brother-in-law give the woman a “light kiss.”

Despite being taken aback, he decided not to confront his brother-in-law immediately. Rather, he went home and filled his wife in on everything.

He was also adamant that they needed to tell her sister the truth. His wife, on the other hand, felt they needed to talk to his brother-in-law first.

She didn’t want to tell her sister about the infidelity since her sister was pregnant, and such a secret could break up her sister’s marriage. He didn’t understand that in the slightest.

“So what if she’s pregnant? Her husband is a cheat,” he reasoned.

“I tried to convince my wife multiple times that we should tell her sister the truth.”

